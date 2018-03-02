Brother of NCA bombing accused faces court

The brother of the man charged over the 1994 bombing of the Crime Authority Building in Adelaide has called the case a "witch-hunt", after appearing in court on drugs and firearms offences.

Francesco Perre faced the South Australian District Court on Friday charged with cultivating a controlled plant, trafficking a controlled drug, and two counts of possessing a firearm without a licence.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to all charges, and was bailed to reappear in court in for sentencing submissions in May.

Perre is the brother of Domenic Perre, who was on Thursday charged with murder and attempted murder over the NCA building bombing, which killed Detective Sergeant Geoffrey Bowen and injured lawyer Peter Wallis.

SA Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Duval said the case review had been the state's "largest and most comprehensive".

Leaving court with two supporters on Friday, Perre commented briefly on the charge.

"This is just a witch-hunt," he said.