Minister welcomes NCA arrest

Federal Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has praised the "diligent" work of police after an arrest in relation to the 1994 bombing of the National Crime Authority office in Adelaide.

Domenic Perre, 61, has been charged with murder and attempted murder over the incident which killed Detective Sergeant Geoffry Bowen and injured lawyer Peter Wallis.

Perre appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday, made no application for bail, and will return to court in July.

Det Sgt Bowen, a member of the West Australian Police, was killed and Mr Wallis injured when a parcel bomb was delivered to the NCA building in Adelaide's CBD.

Perre's arrest followed a joint investigation by a number of state and federal authorities including the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

Mr Dutton said bringing charges was a significant milestone in what has been a comprehensive and challenging investigation.

"I hope this significant arrest will give Detective Sergeant Bowen's family and Mr Wallis some comfort during the ongoing investigation into this senseless crime.," the minister said.

"I commend South Australia Police for the diligent work of its officers in reaching this outcome."

Speaking on behalf of the Bowen family and Mr Wallis on Thursday, Det Sgt Bowen's brother-in-law David Gorton thanked those involved in the investigation.

"We have never lost sight of justice, nor have we ever lost faith in the South Australian police," he told reporters.

The bombing has been one of the state's highest-profile cases, with a reward of $1 million posted in 2008 for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible.