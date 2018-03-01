News

Background to the fatal NCA bombing

AAP /

A TIMELINE OF THE BOMBING OF THE NATIONAL CRIME AUTHORITY IN 1994:

* On March 2, 1994, a parcel bomb explodes at the Adelaide office of the National Crime Authority.

* The blast kills Detective Sergeant Geoffrey Bowen and injuries lawyer Peter Wallis.

* An Adelaide man is arrested and charged with murder, but the charges are dropped six months later because of a lack of evidence.

* In 1999 a coronial inquiry concludes the same man made and sent the bomb, but prosecutors maintain they don't not have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

* In 2006 the man who led the bodies-in-the-barrels murder inquiry, Superintendent Paul Schramm, heads a complete review of the bombing and the police investigation at the time.

* In 2008 the state government doubles the reward to $1 million for possible information to solve the cold case.

* In 2016, police reveal that a renewed investigation into the bombing has opened up new lines of inquiry.

* A 61-year-old man is on Thursday charged with murder and attempted murder to face the Adelaide Magistrates Court.

