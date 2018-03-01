Premier must resign over Oakden: SA Libs

The South Australian opposition is calling on Premier Jay Weatherill to resign after the release of a report detailing his government's handling of a scandal-plagued nursing home.

Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Bruce Lander's inquiry, released on Wednesday, revealed failures in clinical governance at Oakden and found it "astonishing" former state ministers Jack Snelling and Leesa Vlahos were unaware of the shocking treatment of residents.

"To stand by ministers for a period of time when he has had every opportunity to remove them, and just stand up and in front of South Australians and say 'I'm sorry' is not acceptable," Deputy Opposition Leader Vickie Chapman said.