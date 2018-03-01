Two SA teens charged with attempted murder

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Adelaide.

The 45-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the torso following an argument with the teens at a unit block in the suburb of Dover Gardens on Wednesday evening. He was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were subsequently charged with attempted murder.

They were refused bail to appear in the Adelaide Youth Court on Thursday.

Police allege the stabbing wasn't random and the trio know each other.