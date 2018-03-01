SA premier says sorry over Oakden

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill has apologised for the shocking care of patients at a scandal-plagued Adelaide nursing home.

SA Premier Jay Weatherill has offered his apologies to mistreated residents of Oakden nursing home.

But the premier has distanced himself from a former mental health minister criticised for her failings over the Oakden facility.

Leesa Vlahos is about to quit parliament after deciding not to stand at the March election.

But she's come in for strong criticism from Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Bruce Lander in his findings into the poor treatment of residents at the now-closed centre.

Mr Lander said in evidence to his inquiry Ms Vlahos was sometimes belligerent, aggressive, angry and evasive.

"Much of her evidence was inherently inconsistent," he said.

"She blamed others for mistakes and failing whenever and wherever possible."

But the commissioner found her actions fell short of maladministration as did the actions of a succession of mental health ministers.

Mr Weatherill said he was "deeply sorry" for the mistreatment of residents, and the government had overhauled aged care procedures.

"It happened on our watch and it is wrong and shameful and we're taking steps to make sure it never happens again," he said.

But he reiterated several times Ms Vlahos was no longer a candidate for the Labor party at the March poll.

Mr Lander began his inquiry into Oakden after a report by SA's chief psychiatrist revealed failures in clinical governance as well as incidents of rough handling of patients, excessive use of restraints and a high level of injuries.

He made findings of maladministration against five people who either worked at Oakden or were health department officials.

He found it "astonishing" that a succession of mental health ministers did not know about the poor care at Oakden but, nevertheless, found that to be the case.