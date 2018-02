Labor wants to grow the value of South Australia's tourism sector to $100 million a year by 2020.

If returned at the March 17 state election, the Labor government will invest an extra $90 million to attract more international students and events to SA.

"We will attract more major events and conferences to South Australia and open up Adelaide to the rest of the world by exploring new direct flights from the US increasing visitor numbers," Tourism Minister Leon Bignell said.