Key Oakden report recommendations

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS IN THE ICAC INVESTIGATION INTO OAKDEN:

* That the chief psychiatrist exercises his powers to conduct unannounced visits to facilities more frequently than in the past.

* The health minister to report publicly on the physical condition of all facilities where mental health services are delivered.

* The health department chief executive to conduct a review into the management of each local health network in SA to determine how they fit into the overall health governance structures.

* A review of the community visitor scheme be conducted to assess if volunteers need to be trained in mental health care.

* A better complaints process be established with consumer advisors to be required to report any complaints about facilities.

* A review of the use of restraints.