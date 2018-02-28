Former minister's Oakden secrecy plea

Former South Australian Mental Health Minister Leesa Vlahos tried to stop her name from being included in a report on Adelaide's failed Oakden nursing home, the document has revealed.

Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Bruce Lander said Ms Vlahos argued he could not identify her without consent.

The same argument was also made by Oakden service manager Julie Harrison and clinical services coordinator Karim Goel.

Mr Lander rejected their arguments, ruling they carried no weight under the ICAC Act.

"I see no reason why the three parties should not be identified," he said in his report published on Wednesday.

The report described the poor level of care at Oakden, as a "shameful chapter in the state's history".

Of the three who asked for their identities to be concealed, the commissioner found only the conduct of Ms Harrison amounted to maladministration.

However, he found four other Oakden or health department officials had engaged in such conduct, but cleared Ms Vlahos and former health minister Jack Snelling.

The ICAC hearings were held in secret, despite a request from Mr Lander that the government open them to the public.

"This investigation was conducted in private as required by the legislation," Mr Lander said.

"However, it has reinforced my view that the ICAC Act should be amended to give me the discretion to conduct such investigations in public."