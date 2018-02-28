Oakden findings may rock SA poll

The findings of an investigation into the neglect of residents at Adelaide's failed Oakden nursing home are set to be released in a report that could shape the result of the South Australian election.

Bruce Lander will hand down his findings into the treatment of patients at the Oakden nursing home.

Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Bruce Lander has been investigating if any maladministration was involved in the running of the home, which was shut down last year after the mistreatment of residents was revealed.

He will release his report on Wednesday morning with his inquiry including the roles played by government ministers and senior departmental officials.

Opposition Leader Steven Marshall says it's time for the government to "face the music" over Oakden and has continued to criticise Labor for refusing to allow Mr Lander to conduct public hearings.

"Labor have done everything they can to keep their scandalous inaction to protect older citizens living with mental health problems from the public gaze," the opposition leader said on Tuesday.

The release of the report also comes just over two weeks out from the March 17 election and just weeks after former mental health minister Leesa Vlahos announced her decision to quit parliament.

Ms Vlahos said while she expected no adverse findings, she did not want the timing of the report to become a distraction.

But Premier Jay Weatherill said he welcomed the release of the report.

"This is an important work of government and we're looking forward to the report, looking forward to responding to it and discussing it," he said.

The ICAC investigation followed failures in clinical governance at Oakden as well as incidents of rough handling of patients, excessive use of restraints and a high level of injuries.