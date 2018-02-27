Alcohol sales restricted in Tennant Creek

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol in Tennant Creek have been put in place for the next seven days after an increase in alcohol-related offences, particularly domestic violence.

Licensing director-general Cinday Bravos says the restrictions will apply to six venues in the town including the Tennant Creek and Goldfields hotels and will limit the amount of takeaway alcohol that can be bought and when it can be purchased.

"I will then assess their effectiveness and the options available for implementing longer-term measures if the restrictions prove to be successful in reducing the levels of harm associated with the consumption of alcohol," Ms Bravos said in a statement on Tuesday.

Takeaway alcohol will only be sold from 3pm to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, with limits on the amount of beer, wine, fortified wine or mixed drinks that can be purchased in a single transaction.

The restrictions follow the recent sexual assault of a two-year-old girl in the town, with charges brought against a 24-year-old man, which prompted the Northern Territory government to launch an immediate investigation and send more police to the town.

Local mayor Steve Edgington said the community was hurting over the incident.

"The community is in shock over this, I'm in shock over it and we, as a community, need to do something about it," Mr Edgington said last week.

"These crimes combined with escalating property-related crime, increased alcohol-related assaults and high rates of domestic violence-related assault require a whole of government response."

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.