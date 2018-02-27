SA inquest told of staff issues at Oakden

Staff at Adelaide's failed Oakden nursing home were reluctant to "dot the i's and cross the t's" in complying with the centre's regulations and processes, an inquest has been told.

South Australian Coroner Mark Johns is investigating the death of dementia patient Graham Rollbusch, 70, who was bashed by another resident at the centre in 2008.

Former Oakden director of nursing Kerim Skelton told the coroner on Tuesday that staff didn't feel the need to do the "whole gamut" of work required under commonwealth regulations because they didn't see the value of it.

Mr Skelton said under commonwealth regulations "you've got to dot the i's and cross the t's", but there was a lot of push back from staff.

"They didn't see the value of it," he said.

Mr Skelton said some staff also protested by taking sick leave and there was often tension and "robust discussions" between some workers as to their individual roles.

The inquest was told previously that Mr Rollbusch had been attacked twice by Peter Palmer, 84, before the incident that took his life.

Palmer was charged with murder but died before the case went to trial.

Mr Rollbusch suffered injuries to his head and neck in the fatal attack and was found on the floor of his room, face down in a pool of blood.

The attack happened months after the nursing home had failed a commonwealth accreditation process.

It found failures in a number of areas of clinical practice including behaviour management, pain management and the use of restraints.

The inquest is continuing.