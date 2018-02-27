SA-BEST calls for mandatory drug rehab

Ice users in South Australia will be forced into rehabilitation under a policy from Nick Xenophon's SA-BEST party ahead of the March election.

Mr Xenophon says he wants to slash the use of ice by half by 2020.

"Successive governments at state and federal level have had not had effective strategies in place to tackle the scourge of ice," Mr Xenophon said.

If his party has the balance of power, he'll seek to pass legislation establishing mandatory rehab and detox facilities for ice users within the first three months.

He is also calling for a significant boost in funding for treatment programs and for monitoring of their effectiveness.

The former senator said during a recent murder investigation in Murray Bridge, east of Adelaide, police were shocked at the extent of ice use in the regional centre.

"The fact that a senior respected police officer was shocked by what was found is a wakeup call for all of us," Mr Xenophon said.