News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Elderly man hit by cyclist while crossing the road - but who is at fault?
Elderly man hit by cyclist while crossing road - but who was at fault?

SA Labor to boost mental health funding

AAP /

An extra $70 million will go to South Australia's mental health services if the Labor government is returned at the March state election.

The funding over the next five years focuses on ensuring people suffering mental illnesses at home, get the care they need with $17.2 million allocated to drug and alcohol outreach programs, SA Premier Jay Weatherill says.

"We know that by acting early on the signs and symptoms of poor mental health, we can prevent people and families from reaching crisis point," Mr Weatherill said.

Back To Top
feedback