News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Elderly man hit by cyclist while crossing the road - but who is at fault?
Elderly man hit by cyclist while crossing the road - but who was at fault?

SA Labor commits to suicide prevention

AAP /

The South Australian Labor government has committed $5.5 million for measures to stop people from taking their own lives if it is returned at the state election.

The funding will go to a range of initiatives including prevention networks, research and programs to help people bereaved by suicide, Health Minister Peter Malinauskas said on Tuesday.

"Every suicide is a tragedy and that is why Labor is supporting individuals, families and the community to bring down the rate of suicide and save lives," he added.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.

Back To Top
feedback