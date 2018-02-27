News

SA Greens push public transport rethink

AAP /

Students using public transport to get to school in South Australia would travel free under a proposed plan by the Greens.

At a cost of $8.5 million per year the party wants to scrap tickets for primary and secondary students going to school and to provide free travel for seniors at all times, SA Greens Leader Mark Parnell says.

"With 80 per cent of school students now being driven to school, it's time to re-think strategies to encourage more independence and give kids more exercise," Mr Parnell said.

