SA Libs want art gallery on hospital site

Part of the old Royal Adelaide Hospital site will be turned into an Aboriginal art gallery if the South Australian opposition wins the March election.

The SA Liberals wants to turn part of the old Adelaide hospital into an indigenous art gallery.

The gallery will be the "jewel in the crown" of the Liberals' plan for the site which also includes a culinary school and start-up hub, Opposition Leader Steven Marshall says.

"The National Aboriginal Gallery will be of international significance and attract visitors from across Australia and throughout the world," Mr Marshall said on Tuesday.

The new gallery would provide a significant cultural and economic boost to the state.

"The absence of a national gallery for Aboriginal Australia's cultural and artistic heritage is a significant omission by Australian governments," Mr Marshall said.

The old Royal Adelaide Hospital was closed last year after the opening of a new $2.3 billion facility.

On Monday, the Liberals pledged to spend $60 million establishing an international culinary school on the site and to create a business start-up precinct.

Labor has also pledged to turn part of the site into a start-up hub focusing on artificial intelligence, robotics and renewable energy.