SA election to focus on social issues

Social issues will be the key topic as South Australia's election campaign rolls on.

The three leaders - Premier Jay Weatherill, Opposition Leader Steven Marshall and SA-BEST's Nick Xenophon - will debate their welfare policies in a forum run by the South Australian Council of Social Services.

Topics expected to be covered include the cost of living, problem gambling, health and housing.

It comes after nominations closed for the March 17 election on Monday with the draw for places on ballot papers putting Mr Xenophon last of seven candidates in the seat of Hartley, and both Mr Weatherill and Mr Marshall first in their respective seats.

A record number of South Australians will also have their say with 1,201,755 people enrolled to vote, a 5.2 per cent increase on the last election in 2014.

On the campaign trial on Monday, the Liberals promised $60 million for a culinary school on the old Royal Adelaide Hospital site in the city to attract more international students to the state.

Labor pledged a $259 million tram project to extend the line to North Adelaide.