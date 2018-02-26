Weatherill says take water from the Nats

Responsibility for the Murray River must be kept out of the hands of the Nationals following the change in leadership, South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill says.

Mr Weatherill says the water portfolio should go to a South Australian and has suggested Liberal Senator Anne Ruston as a suitable candidate.

"It has to be a matter of urgent decision for the prime minister of this country to make sure the water portfolio is not handed to a National Party minister," the premier told reporters on Monday.