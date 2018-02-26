SA Libs pledge to open culinary school

The South Australian opposition will spend $60 million establishing an international culinary school on the old Royal Adelaide Hospital site if they win the March election.

The new centre will move Adelaide's Le Cordon Bleu campus and other TAFE programs currently offered in the northern suburbs, into one school of excellence, Opposition Leader Steven Marshall says.

"We want this new site to be a beacon for international students and a great employer for South Australians," Mr Marshall told reporters on Monday.