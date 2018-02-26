Trail of blood found after chainsaw used in street fight

News

Just after 9.30pm on Sunday two men allegedly used baseball bats to smash the windows of a ute parked outside a Taparoo home.

The 21-year-old ute owner allegedly armed himself with a chainsaw and chased the two vandals down the street, with one suffering a cut to his hand.

Neighbour Tania Gower said she thought it was a home invasion when the injured man came banging on her door.



A trail of blood was left outside the Taperoo home following the altercation. Source: 7 News / Tim Yeatman

“We knew him but at first I didn’t recognise him and shut the door," she told News Corp.

“He was hysterical, screaming that his fingers had been chopped and asking my partner for help.”

The ute owner was charged with aggravated assault and carrying an offensive weapon, while a 46-year-old man was charged with property damage.

