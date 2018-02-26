SA must join abuse compo scheme: Xenophon

Nick Xenophon's SA-BEST party will demand South Australia join a commonwealth redress scheme for child abuse victims if the party wins the balance of power at the March election.

"This is leaving people in limbo, it's just cruel," Mr Xenophon said.

Currently, the scheme only covers about 1000 people who were abused in commonwealth institutions or about two per cent of potential applicants.

"Tens of thousands of survivors remain traumatised by what happened to them when they were young in institutionalised care, many of whom were under state government control and the government must accept the responsibility," Mr Xenophon said.