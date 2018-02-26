News

SA must join abuse compo scheme: Xenophon

Benjamin Weir
AAP /

Nick Xenophon's SA-BEST party will demand South Australia join a commonwealth redress scheme for child abuse victims if the party wins the balance of power at the March election.

Nick Xenophon wants SA to join a commonwealth redress scheme for abuse victims if he wins power.

"This is leaving people in limbo, it's just cruel," Mr Xenophon said.

Currently, the scheme only covers about 1000 people who were abused in commonwealth institutions or about two per cent of potential applicants.

"Tens of thousands of survivors remain traumatised by what happened to them when they were young in institutionalised care, many of whom were under state government control and the government must accept the responsibility," Mr Xenophon said.

