SA Libs want start-up hub on hospital site

The South Australian opposition will spend $27.5 million to turn the old Royal Adelaide Hospital site into a start-up hub if they win the March election.

The site is the perfect location for budding entrepreneurs because of its proximity to universities and the East End, Opposition Leader Steven Marshall says.

"South Australia needs to cultivate the next generation of entrepreneurs and turn their ideas into the businesses that will generate the jobs of the future," Mr Marshall said.

Under the plan, a not-for-profit board will be set up to oversee the governance of the facility with a "chief entrepreneur" to be appointed to run the management of the hub.

"I want to ensure that no South Australian child beginning school in 2018 will need to go interstate or overseas to be successful in work and that will require an entrepreneurial led renaissance of our economy," Mr Marshall said.

Labor has unveiled a similar election pledge and has promised to turn the site into a start-up hub focusing on artificial intelligence, robotics and renewable energy.

The hospital was closed last year after the opening of a $2.3 billion new facility and work has already begun demolishing parts of the site.