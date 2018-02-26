News

Chainsaw used in Adelaide street fight

AAP /

A 21-year-old has been charged after allegedly attacking another man with a chainsaw in Adelaide's west.

Just after 9.30pm on Sunday two men used baseball bats to smash the windows of a ute parked outside a Taparoo home.

The 21-year-old ute owner allegedly armed himself with a chainsaw and chased the two vandals down the street, with one suffering a cut to his hand.

The ute owner was charged with aggravated assault and carrying an offensive weapon, while a 46-year-old man was charged with property damage.

