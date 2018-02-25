Libs promise to axe background check fees

Community service volunteers won't have to pay for their own background checks if the South Australian opposition wins the March election.

Liberal leader Steven Marshall says the move recognises the importance of the endless hours of service these people provide.

"We need to screen volunteers to protect children, people with a disability and the elderly but those checks shouldn't become a deterrent for genuine volunteers," he said on Sunday.

Mr Marshall said SA had the highest screening fee in the country at $58.30.

About 1.76 million volunteer hours are worked in SA each week, with about 37 per cent of the population doing volunteer work in Adelaide, which climbs to 58 per cent in the regions.

"This dedication is essential for many organisations," Mr Marshall said.

"Being a volunteer should be a source of pride, not a financial burden, and we want to encourage even more South Australians to get involved."

The Liberals will also address the excessive delays and wait times they say have plagued background checks being processed through DCSI.

The Labor government has announced it would axe fees for volunteers aged over 60.

Volunteers Minister Zoe Bettison said this would ease the financial burden of volunteering on older people.

"Volunteering is a great way for older South Australians to remain active and engaged in their community, and by providing free screening clearances it will be even easier them to get involved," Ms Bettison said.

Council of the Ageing chief executive Jane Mussared said scrapping the fees removed a very real barrier for older people on low, fixed incomes.