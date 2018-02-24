Xenophon outlines SA beaches policy

Nick Xenophon's SA-BEST party will establish an independent body to inspect and repair sand erosion and other environmental issues at South Australian beaches if it wins the balance of power at the March election.

"Having a coastal marine authority with real teeth will be of great impact and benefit to all coastal areas in South Australia," Mr Xenophon told reporters on Saturday.

The authority will assess the damage of wastewater and stormwater being released onto beaches and the impact of boat ramps.

"Dealing with seagrass, dealing with stormwater going into the gulf, all these things will make a big difference for a long-term solution," Mr Xenophon said.

The former senator said the current authority, the Coast Protection Board was virtually a "toothless tiger" with advisory only functions.

"Labor has had years of neglect for our beaches and the Liberals are dithering," Mr Xenophon said.

Premier Jay Weatherill said the policy was lacking in detail.

"He is just setting up another committee, it is all committees and inquiries and nothing of substance," he said.

The new body will be made up of experts including a marine geologist, a marine surveyor and a computer modeller to look at sand erosion.

South Australia heads to the polls on March 17.