Xenophon defends palliative care boost

SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon has defended his call for more money to be provided for community-based palliative care services as the Labor government once again questioned his costings.

Mr Xenophon has included a $25 million boost to palliative care in his seniors policy ahead of South Australia's March state election, arguing the measure would actually pay for itself by reducing the need for hospital-based services.

But Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis said extra services would cost more money.

"If it's more spending, he needs to tell us we've got to borrow more money," the treasurer said.

"Or are we taking more money out of police, out of education, out of road maintenance, out of infrastructure?"

The criticism also came after Labor also questioned Mr Xenophon's health policy because of what it said were botched figures.

However, Mr Xenophon said the treasurer was "out of touch'" when it came to the cost of palliative care services in hospitals and the needs of thousands of patients.

Mr Xenophon said the savings were evident from figures provided by Palliative Care SA, which showed that the treatment of 3500 palliative care patients in hospitals in 2014/15 cost $31 million.

He said caring for 1092 people in community care over the same period cost just $2.8 million.

Campaigning ahead of the March 17 election will continue over the weekend, with the Australian Conservatives to officially launch their campaign on Sunday.