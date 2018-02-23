Energy, health, tax among SA poll promises

KEY POLICIES IN THE FIRST WEEK OF THE SA ELECTION CAMPAIGN:

HEALTH PROBE:

* SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon wants a royal commission into the state's health network. He argues it's the only way to get to the bottom of the sector's problems over services and the ballooning budget. Labor and the Liberals are opposed but it may be the best thing for a system mired in controversy.

RENEWABLES:

* South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill has doubled down and doubled down again on pushing the state's renewable energy strategy. This week he announced plans for SA to reach 75 per cent renewables by 2025 along with a 25 per cent target for renewable energy storage.

PAYROLL TAX:

* It's not particularly sexy but Opposition Leader Steven Marshall's plans to cut payroll tax for thousands of small businesses is a big deal, especially for those businesses. It's been endorsed by Business SA, which also wants tax cuts for larger companies.

INFRASTRUCTURE:

* Labor Premier Jay Weatherill has pledged a $2 billion infrastructure package to remove some of Adelaide's most dangerous level crossings, to further extend the city's tram network and to build a new deep-sea port on Spencer Gulf.

JOB CUTS:

* Business SA is obviously not standing in the election but weighed in heavily this week with calls for public sector job cuts. The organisation does not want to put a figure on it but has described the public service as "morbidly obese".