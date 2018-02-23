SA murder victim's family tells of grief

The sister of an Adelaide man who suffered 80 separate injuries in a murder sparked by a missing pair of sunglasses has told a court she is haunted by her brother's "torturous" final hours.

Kym Wayne Barnes, Shane Matthew Muckray and Chad Badcock were last year found guilty of the bashing and stabbing murder of 27-year-old Jayson Doelz in 2012.

Mr Doelz's sister, Symone Doelz, broke down as she delivered a victim impact statement in the South Australian Supreme Court on Friday .

"It is killing me, every single day, living and knowing what hideous things were done to him over all those hours," she said.

"I cannot even begin to understand how he would have felt."

Mr Doelz was found dead at the base of an embankment on the side of a road in the Adelaide Hills near the small town of Kersbrook in 2012.

During the murder trial, Prosecutor Emily Telfer told the jury he was repeatedly and violently assaulted, the attack following a dispute over the missing pair of designer sunglasses.

The victim had come to know his killers through his drug use.

In January 2012, he had gone to a house at suburban Pooraka with several pairs of sunglasses that he was trying to sell or swap for drugs.

Ms Telfer said it was there that one of the pairs went missing and in trying to find them, Mr Doelz angered Barnes and Badcock.

She said about a week later they asked him to return to the house where they accused him of stealing and assaulted him, first punching and elbowing him to the head before placing a cord around his neck.

The two men, who had been joined at the house by Muckray, put Mr Doelz in the boot of a car and drove towards Kersbrook, in the Adelaide Hills.

During the journey they continued the assault, inflicting the stab wounds, including one which penetrated his carotid artery.

The body of Mr Doelz was found two days later by a man out walking.

Lawyers for Barnes and Muckray said their clients were remorseful, but Badcock, a member of the Commancheros bikie gang, maintained his innocence.

Prosecutors said the persistent and degrading nature of the assault made the crime particularly serious, and the suffering inflicted on Mr Doelz should be reflected in sentencing.

Outside court, Ms Doelz said she believed the crime was in part motivated by racism.

"We're emotional, upset and angry because my brother did not deserve what we believe to be this race crime against him, this disgusting violence," she said.

Barnes, Muckray and Badcock were remanded in custody for sentence on March 13.