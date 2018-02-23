SA Libs promise to help grow food sector

The South Australian food sector is well poised to capitalise on surging demand across the globe, South Australian Opposition Leader Steven Marshall says.

With the global food industry set to grow by 70 per cent by 2050, Mr Marshall says a Liberal government in SA would boost funding to the state's peak food body to help grow exports.

"We need to massively increase our exports out of South Australia and that is the Liberal Party's focus," Mr Marshall said as he continued to campaign on Friday for the March 17 state election.

"We want to do this because we want to sell more goods and services interstate and overseas and bring that money into South Australia to create sustainable, long-term jobs for our state."

Under the Liberal plan Food SA will get $4 million over the next three years, an increase of $1.25 million, to drive programs that help local companies.

"Food SA creates and delivers a suite of programs to help our farmers, food processors and manufacturers grow and access markets in Australia and overseas," Mr Marshall said.

Food SA said South Australia was renowned for its clean, green produce, but needed to get the message out more efficiently and to a wider audience.