Xenophon to give seniors a free ride

Senior citizens in South Australia will get free public transport if Nick Xenophon's SA-BEST party wins the balance of power at the state election.

Mr Xenophon says all people aged over 60 will be allowed to travel free, 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Under current arrangements, seniors must pay a concession fare to travel during peak periods, but can ride for free at other times.

SA-BEST's seniors policy also calls for an extra $24.5 million for palliative care services, and the establishment of a mobile dental service to help older residents.

The policy also supports installing CCTV in aged care facilities to enhance safety of residents and increased funding for Meals on Wheels to cover rising growth in demand.

"If we win the balance of power at the election, we will improve both the standard of, and access to, support services through a comprehensive range of policy initiatives," Mr Xenophon said on Friday.

"As well as our own initiatives, we will also support a range of initiatives which will improve the scope and standard of care services to vastly improve the wellbeing of our elderly."