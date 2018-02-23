Xenophon takes flack over power threats

Nick Xenophon has taken criticism for risking an unstable political environment and potentially forcing voters back to the polls in just two years if his SA-BEST party secures the balance of power at the March South Australian election.

Mr Xenophon has vowed to withdraw support for any minority government if it fails to cut power prices by 20 per cent within two years.

He says his party is determined to "keep the bastards accountable on energy prices, whoever those bastards may be".

"I think there is nothing like the prospect of a government losing its position to focus their minds on the issue of energy," he said.

But Property Council executive director Daniel Gannon says Mr Xenophon's strategy is laden with risk when investors are craving stability.

"While he is right to flag 'deal breaker' policies as part of his potential future negotiations with both major parties, he shouldn't celebrate an unstable political and investment environment," Mr Gannon told AAP.

"Another election after two years won't attract investment, but instead will send a shiver up the spines of investors seeking a settled and stable political and investment environment."

Mr Xenophon's blunt warning on power prices also came as Business SA weighed heavily into the election debate, describing the public service as "morbidly obese".

It called on the next government to review the scope of services it provides and for cuts to the number MPs and government ministers.

"We need to grow our economy and ensure there are jobs for our children, in what should be a thriving state with a bright future," Business SA chief executive Nigel McBride said.

"Instead, we have a morbidly obese public sector, payroll tax rates which penalise our successful small and medium-sized businesses, the most expensive power in our nation and an ageing population and slow growth."