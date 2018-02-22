SA inquest into boy's death from leukaemia

A four-year-old Vietnamese boy, who survived a harrowing boat journey to Australia when his parents fled their homeland, died from leukaemia while in immigration detention, an inquest has been told.

South Australian Deputy Coroner Anthony Schapel has opened an inquiry into the death of An Hoang Le Nguyen in July 2015, taking statements from the boy's family, police and doctors.

In his statement provided to the inquest, the boy's father, Xuan Vu Nguyen, said the family had "begged" medical staff at the Wickham Point Detention Centre in Darwin for leave to go to hospital.

He said they had attended the centre's medical clinic over several days when his son first fell sick with pain and vomiting.

Over the next few days the boy's condition deteriorated to such an extent it "was like he was unconscious", Mr Nguyen said in his statement.

"We begged the doctor to give us leave to go to the city hospital," he said.

Within hours the young boy had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and his transfer to the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide was ordered.

"I was totally shocked," Mr Nguyen said.

Once in Adelaide, the family was told to "expect the worst" because the boy's condition was so bad.

Mr Nguyen's statement also detailed how the family had decided to flee Vietnam by boat in June 2013 amid fears he might be jailed because he was on the "wrong side of politics".

After 16 days at sea, their boat arrived in Broome in July that year and the family spent four days in the Curtain Detention Centre before being moved to detention in Darwin.

After being transferred to Adelaide for treatment, An entered remission in September 2014 before relapsing in February the following year and undergoing stem cell treatment in Sydney.

He returned to hospital in Adelaide in July 2015 where palliative care was administered until he died on July 14.

A police report into his death provided to the coroner said the boy had received an appropriate level of care for his terminal illness.

It also ruled that the family's detention under the Migration Act was both valid and appropriate because they were considered "unauthorised maritime arrivals".

The coroner will hand down his finding into the boy's death on a date to be fixed.