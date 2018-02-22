NT child protection system 'in crisis'

The child protection system in the North Territory is in crisis and the community is "crying out for help", the NT opposition leader says.

The sexual assault of a two-year-old girl at Tennant Creek last week has bought into sharp focus the need for more police, public servants and alcohol licensing inspectors to help a community in crisis, Gary Higgins says.

"This incident is a sad reflection on the Northern Territory and we must all do what we can to ensure this never happens again," he said.

Mr Higgins has called for an independent review of the Territory Families department along with the appointment of more liquor licensing inspectors in Tennant Creek to ensure police officers could be on the beat.

"The safety of children and our most vulnerable Territorians should be the priority of any government," Mr Higgins said.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting the toddler with the girl taken to the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide.

The Territory government admitted on Wednesday there were numerous prior notifications to child services about the household where the girl lived.

The general manager of the Anyinginyi local health network in Tennant Creek said the government had failed the town.

"It is particularly sad it takes a tragic incident like this for the acting chief minister and indeed the commissioner to decide a fly-in visit into Tennant Creek and that is treating the community in contempt," Barbara Shaw told ABC radio.

Acting Chief Minister Nicole Manison has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and handling of the case.