SA Libs to seek more defence investment

The South Australian opposition will aggressively pursue defence opportunities if elected in March, leader Steven Marshall says.

He says the state is already punching above its weight in the defence sector, but could be an international player with the right policies.

"There is an enormous opportunity for South Australia if we get it right, the federal government contracts are enormous," Mr Marshall said.

He pledged his government would seek to make Adelaide the permanent home of a major defence industry gathering, the Land Forces Conference.

"Victoria has the Avalon Airshow locked in permanently, Sydney has the Pacific Naval Conference locked in permanently and SA should have the land forces exhibition and conference locked in permanently," Mr Marshall said.

The conference is considered an essential event for defence decision makers across the Asia-Pacific.

But Mr Marshall said SA would not be able to capitalise on the emerging opportunities without the necessary technical skills, and was facing a looming skills crisis in the defence sector due to the lack of apprenticeships.

"If we don't have the people with the requisite skills then we are not going to be able to fulfil the full potential of these contracts in South Australia," he said.

He committed a Liberal government to create a $1 million scholarship linking university students with defence industry players.

It comes after he previously announced a Liberal government would developing a defence workforce plan to ensure the state made the most of the commonwealth's $90 billion naval shipbuilding program.

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne said the opposition's commitments would ensure South Australia had the skilled workers needed for the future defence project, including the new navy frigates and future submarines.

"Our defence industry is our great national endeavour, so I'm really pleased that Steven Marshall and his team is committed to cooperating with the federal government to maximise the benefits of this unprecedented investment for South Australia," Mr Pyne said.