Two-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man, 24, in Northern Territory

The Northern Territory government has admitted it failed a two-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in Tennant Creek.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting the toddler last week, with the girl taken to the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide and subsequently discharged.

"We have failed that child and it's not good enough, we have to do more" Acting Chief Minister Nicole Manison said.

She said there would be an immediate investigation into the case as well as other high-risk children who have had multiple notifications to authorities.

The minister also confirmed extra police resources would be deployed to the town.

Local mayor Steve Edgington said the community was hurting.

"The community is in shock over this, I'm in shock over it and we, as a community, need to do something about it," Mr Edgington said.

The mayor said it was time to look at new approaches to tackling crime in the town.

"These crimes combined with escalating property-related crime, increased alcohol-related assaults and high rates of domestic violence-related assault require a whole of government response," he said.

Earlier in February a 44-year-old man died after being assaulted in Tennant Creek.