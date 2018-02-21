Xenophon pushed to reveal energy policy

SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon has copped flak over the delayed release of his energy policy but says he's about to release a plan with a focus on reducing power prices and ensuring reliability.

Mr Xenophon has revealed he'll release the policy on Thursday after taking criticism from Liberal leader Steven Marshall at a debate on Wednesday for repeated delays.

Mr Marshall said his opponent had promised to release his policy last year, last month, in the first week of February and then said on radio on Wednesday "it was going to be today".

Mr Xenophon's reply, "it's tomorrow morning", was met with laughter from those in attendance at the debate, which was hosted by the the Committee for Economic Development of Australia.

As it did at their last meeting, a debate on environmental issues on Tuesday, power proved a divisive issue for Mr Xenophon, Mr Marshall and SA Premier Jay Weatherill.

Mr Weatherill said SA having most renewable energy was a source of pride for the state and would also push down prices.

"The Australian Market Energy Commission, the national independent regulator, is out there forecasting a $300 reduction over the next two years," he said.

"Why? Because new renewable energy projects are coming online."

But Mr Marshall said while the Liberal Party accepted the shift towards renewal energy, it took issue with the "mismanagement" of the transition.

"We've now got this abundance of wonderful Intermittent renewable energy and only now they're saying, 'actually, we need some baseload or we need some storage in South Australia'," he said.

"All of that work should have been done, all of that work could have been done, we could have actually been world leaders instead of what we have now which is, I think, putting the cause of renewable energy back in South Australia".

Earlier on Wednesday, the premier announced a re-elected Labor government would lift the state's renewable energy target to 75 per cent and set a 25 per cent target for renewable energy storage by 2025.

Mr Weatherill said the two initiatives would help drive down power prices and maintain the state's leadership position in the renewable energy sector.