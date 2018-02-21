Libs look to cash-in on defence spend

The South Australian opposition has committed a future Liberal government to developing a defence workforce plan to ensure the state capitalises on the commonwealth's $90 billion naval shipbuilding program.

Liberal Leader Steven Marshall says the plan will review the existing skills base in the local industry and forecast the type of qualifications and the number of workers needed over the next 20 years.

"The South Australian government must adopt a proactive role in developing a local naval shipbuilding workforce to ensure South Australian skilled workers can meet the future demands of the defence industry," Mr Marshall said on Wednesday.

SA has been chosen as the site for the construction of the new navy frigates and submarines and will also produce the first of a fleet of offshore patrol boats.

Mr Marshall said the size and specialist qualifications of the shipbuilding workforce in South Australia needed to develop significantly to meet the requirements of the federal government's shipbuilding program.

"The Defence Workforce Plan is critical to ensure South Australia fully capitalises on this once in a generation opportunity in naval shipbuilding," he said.