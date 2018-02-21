News

New bus shelters promised by SA Labor

AAP /

A re-elected Labor party will invest more than $4 million to upgrade and build new bus shelters in South Australia.

Around 600 shelters will be built or upgraded under the $4.1 million plan encouraging more people to use public transport, SA Transport Minister Stephen Mullighan says.

"Over the past five years we have seen a huge increase in the number of South Australians using public transport but Labor wants to encourage even more people to catch our buses, trains and trams," Mr Mullighan said in a statement on Wednesday.

