SA Labor wants to increase renewables

South Australia remains the nation's renewable energy battleground with bold election commitments from Premier Jay Weatherill for more capacity and battery storage.

SA Premier Jay Weatherill says the state's reliance on renewables will increase under Labor.

Despite continued criticism from the federal government and warnings of higher power prices, Mr Weatherill has committed a re-elected Labor government to lifting the state's renewable energy target to 75 per cent.

He has also set a 25 per cent target for renewable energy storage, the first of its kind in Australia, with both marks to be hit by 2025.

The premier said the two initiatives would help drive down power prices and maintain the state's leadership position in the renewable energy sector.

"More renewable energy means cheaper power for South Australians and energy storage is the key to delivering that low-cost electricity around the clock," he said on Wednesday as the campaign for the March 17 poll continued.

The commitments were welcomed by the renewable energy sector with the Clean Energy Council describing them as "world-class ambitions".

"The energy storage target, in particular, is exactly what is needed to help deliver higher levels of wind and solar while ensuring the ongoing reliability of the power system," council chief executive Kane Thornton said.

But Federal Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg, who clashed spectacularly with Mr Weatherill over energy at a media conference in Adelaide last year, insisted the state government had mismanaged the state's transition to renewables.

"Premier Weatherill has put forward an idea, a thought bubble, to reach 75 per cent renewable energy,' Mr Frydenberg told reporters.

"He is a problem gambler doubling down to chase his losses."

Opposition energy spokesman Dan van Holst Pellekaan said Labor's proposals would drive up electricity prices even further.

"South Australia already has the most renewable electricity in the country and the highest electricity bills in the country and today Jay Weatherill has committed to increasing both again," he said.

Under its plan, Labor will commit $20 million over four years to leverage private sector investment in extra storage with the increased renewable energy target also designed to send a message to energy companies to develop new projects.

"We're sending yet another signal to renewable energy leaders that their investment is welcomed in our state," the premier said.

SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon said the targets could be reached, "if it's done properly".

"If there is a proper transition and there is a guarantee it won't mean higher power prices, but indeed lower prices," he said.

"If you don't implement it well, it will be bad for the state."

Mr Xenophon will release his own energy policy on Thursday.