The best lines on the SA election trail

AAP

BEST QUOTES ON THE SA ELECTION CAMPAIGN:

"I think going down there the choices are awful, awful and terrible." - Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis talking about the choices for voters in Mt Gambier where the contest is between the Liberal Party, a Liberal independent and a Nick Xenophon candidate.

"I've always found wooden spoons to be much more practical," - SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon responding to Labor's suggestions he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

"If you haven't been attacked by a dog and broken an arm, are you really campaigning hard enough?" - Labor candidate Jo Chapley taking a light-hearted view of her mishap while doorknocking in the seat of Adelaide.

"This is the most astonishing backflip, I think, in electoral history in South Australia." - Liberal Leader Steven Marshall talking about Nick Xenophon's gambling policy which only calls for a reduction in poker machine numbers.

"Steven Marshall still has 27 days to go to the election and he's basically talking about how he'll decorate the premier's office." - Nick Xenophon's comment after Mr Marshall's release of a plan for the first 100 days of Liberal government.

