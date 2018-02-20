Labor MP breaks arm in dog attack on campaign trail

News

A candidate in the upcoming South Australian election says a dog attack while on the campaign trail has left her with a broken arm.

Hopeful Labor MP Jo Chapley took to social media to say she had been bitten on the arm by a dog while campaigning in the seat of Adelaide on Monday.

Ms Chapley's wrist was caught in the canine's jaws, and while she managed to free herself she felt light-headed, fell and broke her arm in two places, according to News Corp.

"If you haven't been attacked by a dog and broken an arm, are you really campaigning hard enough," she wrote on Facebook.

Ms Chapley said she suffered two breaks in her arm and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment.

South Australian Labor hopeful Jo Chapley was hospitalised after being bitten by a dog on the arm. Source: Facebook/ Jo Chapley

"Very grateful for the excellent treatment by doctors and nurses at the new Royal Adelaide Hospital."

A spokesman for Ms Chapley said it's not known what breed the dog was which attacked but it was "big".

He added it "happened so fast", but luckily a neighbour was able to help get her out of the yard.

She had been campaigning around the suburb of Prospect in North Adelaide.

The former commercial lawyer is running against incumbent Liberal MP Rachel Sanderson in the seat which includes Adelaide's CBD and North Adelaide.

South Australian's head to the polls on March 17.

Ms Chapley campaigning in January. Source: Facebook/ Jo Chapley

