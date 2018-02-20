Adelaide crash driver remanded in custody

A man charged after an out-of-control car hit four pedestrians near Adelaide's Rundle Mall in December will remain behind bars before he enters pleas in April.

Carlos George Bechara, 40, appeared by video link in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with causing serious harm by dangerous driving.

The court was told some of the victims of the crash had only just been released from hospital and police were still in the process of taking their statements.

Bechara was remanded in custody to answer the charges on April 6.

The crash occurred on a Saturday afternoon on Rundle Street near the entrance to Adelaide's Rundle Mall shopping precinct.

Major Crime detectives were involved in the investigation but were quick to say it was not a deliberate act.

Four women, aged 26 to 67, were taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

They were standing on the footpath when they were struck.

Bechara was also admitted to hospital for treatment.