Hopeful SA MP attacked by dog

A candidate in the upcoming South Australian election says a dog attack while on the campaign trail has left her with a broken arm.

Hopeful Labor MP Jo Chapley took to social media to say she had been bitten on the arm by a dog while campaigning in the seat of Adelaide on Monday.

"If you haven't been attacked by a dog and broken an arm, are you really campaigning hard enough," she wrote on Facebook.

Ms Chapley said she suffered two breaks in her arm and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment.

"Very grateful for the excellent treatment by doctors and nurses at the new Royal Adelaide Hospital."

The former commercial lawyer is running against incumbent Liberal MP Rachel Sanderson in the seat which includes Adelaide's CBD and North Adelaide.

South Australian's head to the polls on March 17.