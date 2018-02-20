SA Labor makes $350m hospital site pledge

A re-elected Labor government will spend $350 million over nine years redeveloping the old Royal Adelaide Hospital site into a technology hub.

The plan involves converting the site into a space for high tech start-up companies, a five-star hotel and returning two hectares of the site to the botanic gardens, SA Premier Jay Weatherill says.

"The old Royal Adelaide Hospital site presents us with an enormous opportunity to bring together educational institutions, government and the private sector to work together," Mr Weatherill said in a statement on Tuesday.

Adelaide University will be the first tenant and will establish an artificial intelligence institute.

The government is hoping to lure other companies in the robotics, renewable energy and film industries.

Infrastructure Minister Stephen Mulligan said the redevelopment would help shape the future of Adelaide's CBD.

"The development opportunity presented by this site is like no other virtually anywhere else in Australia, seven hectares in the heart of the city," Mr Mullighan said.

Work has already begun demolishing parts of the old hospital after it was closed last year.

South Australians go to the polls on March 17.