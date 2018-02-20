SA-BEST promises cyber safety crackdown

Cyber safety will be tightened if Nick Xenophon's SA-BEST wins the balance of power in the March South Australian election.

Nick Xenophon has promised stricter cyber safety laws if his party wins in the March SA election.

The party will introduce a proposed law making it an offence for a person over 18 to intentionally misrepresent their age in online communications with minors, Mr Xenopohon says.

"We must provide children with strategies and tools to stay safe online so they can experience the benefits of the internet without being at risk of the dangers," Mr Xenophon said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Xenophon also plans to tackle online bullying giving the Commissioner for Children and Young People power to mediate between victims and bullies.

"A strong legal framework is essential, but the law alone cannot be the cultural change necessary to reduce the frequency and harm caused by modern methods of bullying behaviour," Mr Xenopohon said.

SA-BEST is planning to run candidates in as many as 30 seats and is hoping to seize the balance of power in the next parliament.

South Australians head to the polls on March 17.