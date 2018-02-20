Raps, fast net plugged in SA campaigning

It's cheesy, it's catchy, and it got everyone talking on day four of the South Australian election campaign.

SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon has rapped about SA problems in his party's first campaign commercial.

SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon released his party's first campaign commercial before the March 17 poll, featuring himself rapping about the state's problems.

Crime, health, government overspending and the brain drain are among the issues highlighted in the video, which portrays SA-BEST as a "a true blue caring party" ready to solve the state's issues.

Jingles aside, the most significant announcement came from Premier Jay Weatherill, with a plan to give thousands of Adelaide homes access to internet speeds 10 times faster than the National Broadband Network.

Labor will invest $35 million in expanding the state's existing fibre network, to be known as "the fishbone", allowing thousands of businesses and households to connect to the high-speed service.

The project will extend the government's GigCity network, which provides ultra-fast internet to start-ups and businesses.

"What this gives us is internet speeds in South Australia which will be equal to the fastest in the world," Mr Weatherill said.

Innovation Minister Kyam Maher said Labor would open up the system to internet providers to offer cheaper services to customers.

"Where we have rolled out our GigCity network, it has delivered speeds 50 to 100 times faster than previously available at these sites, 10 times faster than the NBN and at least 50 per cent cheaper," he said.

Later in the day, the premier joined other party leaders at a debate hosted by environmental groups including Conservation SA and the Wilderness Society.

He labelled the election a "referendum of renewable energy" and underlined his commitment to South Australia's renewable energy target, while Opposition Leader Mr Marshall vowed to instead scrap the state policy and support the National Energy Guarantee.

Mr Xenophon wasn't so sure.

"We haven't ruled it out, but in its current form I think it has a number of very deep flaws," he said of the NEG which is designed to ensure reliable electricity and reduce emissions

As he did at last week's Property Council debate, Mr Xenophon also came under attack from Mr Marshall for a lack of policies.

"On nearly every single topic he's got a buffer or a stopper or something to talk about, which really gets away from the fact that SA-BEST has no policies whatsoever to enhance the environment," he said.

Leaders were also quizzed on nuclear waste, marine sanctuaries, drilling in the Great Australian Bight and fracking.