Driving instructor admits to accepting bribes to sign off on driver's licences

Yahoo7 /

A driving instructor has admitted to accepting bribes to sign off on driver's licences.

Joe Jawad Dimachki, 36, pleaded guilty in the magistrates court to 10 counts of abuse of public office and accepting benefits as a public officer.

The Adelaide man is facing a further 100 counts of corruption.

Joe Jawad Dimachki walking from court. Source: 7 News

The court heard Dimachki is in negotiations with prosecutors on the remaining charges.

At the time, police said the charges related to his alleged conduct “as an authorised examiner, responsible for testing candidates for driver’s licences”, Adelaide Now reports.

He was charged with 14 counts of being a public officer who improperly exercised his power and 37 aggravated counts of dishonestly dealing with documents.

A further 36 aggravated counts of deceiving another to benefit himself were filed against him and 22 counts of receiving or accepting a bribe in exchange for making an omission.

Dimachki pleaded guilty. Source: 7 News

On Thursday, Dimachki admitted to accepting benefits on five occasions in September this year and pleaded guilty to abusing public office five times.

Dimachki did not comment outside court.

