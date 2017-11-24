New map shows where UFOs have been spotted near you

Have little green men from outer space been taking an increased interest in our planet over the past twelve months?

A new UFO Stalker map on the MUFON website – which hosts thousands upon thousands of sightings from the general public – allows you to see supposed UFO sightings near you.

The UFO Stalker map shows off recent sightings spread out across Australia, including Perth, Adelaide, Geelong, Newcastle and the Gold Coast.

A husband and wife from the regional South Australian town of Cowell said they were taking photographs of the rare pink moon when they observed something “hovering around and darting madly earlier this year.

“When I zoomed in I immediately saw this blue light hovering around and near the moon it would hover for approx 10 seconds then would take of quickly to the other side of moon then hover again and then dart back and forth,” the woman wrote.

“I am pretty sure we were witnessing a UFO, if I had not decided to take a pic of the supposed pink moon I would never had known.

And contrary to popular myth, UFO sightings are not dying off – in fact, the opposite is true, at least in North America, where sightings rose to 11,868 nationwide in 2015 from 3,479 in 2001.

"UFO Stalker is a brilliant visual guide to the location of UFO sightings, and shows the sheer scale of this phenomena throughout the country over the last few years," Nigel Watson, author of the UFO Investigations Manual said.

‘For UFO researchers it can help them identify UFO hot spots, trends and patterns of activity.

Mr Watson added that the tool would be useful for those trying to establish if UFOs follow specific flightpaths.

"This theory tries to prove that UFOs, especially strange lights or luminous objects, are caused by teutonic strains in the Earth’s crust," he added.

"The maps could also help show if UFOs follow so-called Ley Lines that criss-cross the planet, or if they cluster around military sites.

"Clusters of sightings might for example be caused by increased media activity in an area, or a bright meteor or other mundane phenomena could also trigger a wave of UFO sightings."