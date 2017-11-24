News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

New map shows where UFOs have been spotted near you

Yahoo7 News /

Have little green men from outer space been taking an increased interest in our planet over the past twelve months?

Today in History for March 31st
1:25

Today in History for March 31st
0331_1800_qld_blindbusker
1:24

Well-known blind busker getting helping hand from strangers
0331_0700_nat_pippa
0:24

Pippa's father-in-law in France rape probe
Irish pubs serve alcohol on Good Friday for first time in decades
0:41

Irish pubs serve alcohol on Good Friday for first time in decades
Cheetah takes empty seat on Serengeti family safari
0:46

Cheetah takes empty seat on Serengeti family safari
Everton v Man City: Premier League match preview
1:18

Everton v Man City: Premier League match preview
Chinese space station will crash, but it probably won't hit you
1:33

Chinese space station will crash, but it probably won't hit you
Today in History for March 30th
1:38

Today in History for March 30th
Dressed in purple, Guatemalans celebrate Easter with centuries-old procession
1:05

Dressed in purple, Guatemalans celebrate Easter with centuries-old procession
Saudis speak out on International Women's Day
1:49

Saudis speak out on International Women's Day
French Policeman Loses His Grip During Storm Emma
0:49

French Policeman Loses His Grip During Storm Emma
Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
3:33

Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
 

A new UFO Stalker map on the MUFON website – which hosts thousands upon thousands of sightings from the general public – allows you to see supposed UFO sightings near you.

The UFO Stalker map shows off recent sightings spread out across Australia, including Perth, Adelaide, Geelong, Newcastle and the Gold Coast.

A husband and wife from the regional South Australian town of Cowell said they were taking photographs of the rare pink moon when they observed something “hovering around and darting madly earlier this year.

The Cowell couple said thew saw a mysterious blue light dashing around the pink moon. Source: Supplied

“When I zoomed in I immediately saw this blue light hovering around and near the moon it would hover for approx 10 seconds then would take of quickly to the other side of moon then hover again and then dart back and forth,” the woman wrote.

“I am pretty sure we were witnessing a UFO, if I had not decided to take a pic of the supposed pink moon I would never had known.

And contrary to popular myth, UFO sightings are not dying off – in fact, the opposite is true, at least in North America, where sightings rose to 11,868 nationwide in 2015 from 3,479 in 2001.

"UFO Stalker is a brilliant visual guide to the location of UFO sightings, and shows the sheer scale of this phenomena throughout the country over the last few years," Nigel Watson, author of the UFO Investigations Manual said.

‘For UFO researchers it can help them identify UFO hot spots, trends and patterns of activity.

Contrary to earlier reports, UFO sightings are not on the decline. Source: Mufon

Mr Watson added that the tool would be useful for those trying to establish if UFOs follow specific flightpaths.

"This theory tries to prove that UFOs, especially strange lights or luminous objects, are caused by teutonic strains in the Earth’s crust," he added.

"The maps could also help show if UFOs follow so-called Ley Lines that criss-cross the planet, or if they cluster around military sites.

"Clusters of sightings might for example be caused by increased media activity in an area, or a bright meteor or other mundane phenomena could also trigger a wave of UFO sightings."

Back To Top