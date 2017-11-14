Molotov cocktail lands near toddler in failed firebombing

A mother has described how a Molotov cocktail landed just centimetres from her toddler son during a firebombing attempt in Adelaide's south.

It's believed the attack was part of an ongoing neighbourhood dispute, but the firebomb was actually intended for the house next door.

Two-year-old Lincoln Baxter was fast asleep when a Molotov cocktail, one of several thrown at the house, smashed through a window and landed just centimetres from his bed.

"I heard this huge crash, boom, then I ran out and there was a hole in the window," mother Niki said.

The glass bottle full of kerosene failed to ignite, but little Lincoln's mother can't help but wonder what could have happened.

"If it had hit him and exploded, well you could imagine the results," she said.

"It would have been awful.

"To even do such a thing is terrible, such a cowardly act."

Police are investigating whether the attack was meant for the house next door, which was firebombed just 24 hours earlier.

The occupant of that house, Ali Freeth, says the attacks are part of an ongoing dispute with a local resident.

"I'm terrified, it's hard to sleep," she said.

"I just wish they'd grow up and get a life."

The latest attack has residents in the street wondering if they will be next, and some are even considering moving.

"It'd be terrifying, having something thrown through the window of your house, especially with kids in your house," one resident said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.